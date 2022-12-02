Erik’s 2022 holiday craft beer picks
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Say cheers to the holiday season!
The most wonderful season of all means TV6′s beer expert, Erik Maitland, will be taking us on a tasting tour of the Quad Cities’ craft beer holiday creations.
The following breweries and brews are tasted and reviewed. Many thanks to all for suppling the PSL team with the beers for the various segments for 2022.
- Wake Brewing’s Invisible Xmas which is a fruity wheat ale. Alcohol 4.5% and Krampusblud Stout (coffee, vanilla, nordic yeast)
- The Midwest Ale Works’ Peppermint Porter (minty chocolate coffee notes). Alcohol 5.3%. Chippery Doo Dah Ale Alcohol 5.9% Naughty & Spice (mango and jalapeno amber)
- Nerdspeak Brewery Mischief Managed Porter (butterscotch notes). Alcohol 5.4%
- River Ridge Brewing Home for the Holidays: brown ale spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg with caramel and toffee notes. Alcohol 4.7%
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.