Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.

Firefighters said an initial investigation indicated the fire started in a carport but a cause had not been determined. The home was destroyed.

Emergency management was working with organizations to provide shelter to the displaced residents.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

