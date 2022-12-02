Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg

Guttenberg Fire
Guttenberg Fire(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency officials said a group home in Guttenberg was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of North Second Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group home is owned and operated by Imagine the Possibilities and housed five people with intellectual disabilities. Late Thursday night, fire officials said residents were taken to nearby Guttenberg Municipal Hospital for assessment but no one was injured. Earlier, a hospital official had said several people were injured.

Firefighters said an initial investigation indicated the fire started in a carport but a cause had not been determined. The home was destroyed.

Emergency management was working with organizations to provide shelter to the displaced residents.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks
Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s...
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

Latest News

The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
East Moline man pleads guilty to fatally shooting grandfather in 2017
Davenport awarded Destination Iowa grant
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
First Army on Friday said goodbye to Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto Jr., its 40th commanding...
Ceremony held Friday for departing First Army commanding general