Jake Gervase will wear “Rally for Reid” cleats Sunday to raise awareness for pediatric cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jake Gervase of the Los Angeles Rams is much more than a Super Bowl Champion. To a family from the Quad Cities, he’s a champion of the foundation that honors the life of a young boy who passed away from brain cancer.

During his time at Iowa, Gervase made several trips to the children’s hospital to visit sick kids. Gervase became very close to a boy named Reid Gleeson and his family. You can see the story of the bond Jake formed with Reid here.

At the age of five, Reid passed away. More than two years after his passing, Reid’s life and legacy lives on through the Rally for Reid Foundation. This Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks, Gervase will be wearing special cleats honoring the foundation to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. It’s part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats Campaign.

“The more awareness we can bring to the foundation, the more people we’re gonna be able to help and also be able to help keep Reid’s name and legacy alive even though he’s been passed for two years now so just being able to represent him on the football field is something pretty special and you know I feel really lucky to have been able to form that relationship with him and like I said just go out there and wear the cleats in honor of him and for the foundation and continue to raise awareness against the fight against pediatric cancer” said Gervase who designed the cleats after speaking with Reid’s mother Megan.

“They definitely turned out really cool we kind of tied in the wave at Kinnick Stadium because Reid participated in that a couple times so on the cleats themselves has actually got an image of Reid kind of looking down through a window at Kinnick stadium when he was there for the wave and then also the rally for Reid foundation logo which was just a garbage truck which was for some reason something he was always obsessed with was garbage trucks when he was in the hospital he loved to play with them and the same thing at home so it was cool having Megan’s input and kind of giving me a couple ideas sending me some pictures”.

After wearing the cleats Sunday, Gervase plans to have them auctioned off next summer at the Rally for Reid Youth Football Camp like he did one year ago. Last year’s camp raised more than $90,000 for pediatric cancer.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.