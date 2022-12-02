Muscatine officers honored with lifesaving award Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Muscatine Police officers were honored Thursday night with a Lifesaving Award during the Muscatine City Council Meeting.

Officers Jacob Elliot and Kassy Middaugh and Cpl. Todd Koch received their awards from Mayor Brad Bark.

In two separate incidents, the officers used their CPR training to revive victims who were unconscious and not breathing, officials said.

Both victims regained a pulse and were breathing when Muscatine Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene.

Also Thursday, Muscatine Patrol Capt. Anthony Kies was formally selected as the next Muscatine police chief. He will replace retiring Chief Brett Talkington on Feb. 28.

