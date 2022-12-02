National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.(MGN)
By AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, was back up and running Friday after a daylong outage.

The call service, which was launched in July, was restored shortly before midnight on Thursday. People experiencing a mental health crisis were still able to reach a mental health counselor by texting 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org to start a chat.

The federal government is investigating the hotline’s outage, Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet late Thursday night.

“While HHS and VA immediately acted to provide support to 988 callers via text, chat and alternate numbers, the disruption of phone service was unacceptable, and HHS continues to investigate the root cause of the outage,” she tweeted, referencing the acronym for Veterans Affairs.

The telecommunications company Intrado, based in Omaha, Nebraska, provides the emergency response service. It did not return repeated requests for comment.

In a statement on Intrado’s website on Thursday, the company said it was “working as quickly as possible to resume full service.” The outage also impacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline.

The 988 hotline is a national helpline staffed with mental health counselors around the country that’s designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911. Since its launch, the hotline has fielded roughly 8,000 phone calls a day from those seeking mental health help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Brother of Russia-imprisoned American says contact resumed
The Quad Cities Chamber on Thursday invited an expert to share his thoughts on the local economy.
Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday
Here's an inside look at how Ukrainian soldiers are defending Bakhmut from the Russian...
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks