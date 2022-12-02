New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday.

The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said.

On Friday, members of the media were given a tour of the new Emergency Department, which features eight treatment rooms, a trauma room, a triage room, and an ambulance bay.

It also will have its own distinct entrance at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, officials said.

The HealthPlex also houses family medicine and pediatric providers, lab services, and the Genesis Imaging Center.

The Bettendorf Emergency Department will open without disrupting 911 services or high-quality emergency care, officials said.

Establishing an Emergency Department in Bettendorf is part of a comprehensive plan, announced in April, to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” officials said.

“With this new Emergency Department in Bettendorf, Genesis is strategically adding emergency access to a growing area of Scott County,” Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System, said.

“Genesis offers a wide range of services in Bettendorf, including primary and specialty care, convenient care, sports medicine, occupational health, imaging, physical therapy, and a hospice house. However, until now, Genesis has not had an Emergency Department in Bettendorf. With this new Emergency Department, Genesis is better able to fulfill our vision to be ‘the best place to receive care for residents in Bettendorf and surrounding communities.”

Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, added, “Listening to our Bettendorf Genesis patients, we are excited to give them this option for improved coordination of care.

“Any treatment Genesis patients receive at the new Bettendorf Emergency Department will be reflected in their Genesis electronic health record.”

Voigt also said the Emergency Department in Bettendorf will work in close coordination with the East Campus Emergency Department at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

The community is invited to a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Visitors can tour the new Emergency Department and enjoy family fun and kid-friendly activities.

