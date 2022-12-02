North Scott School District bus drivers deliver senior care baskets Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bus drivers for the North Scott School District on Thursday came together to deliver 100 gift baskets to seniors living in the community.

The baskets contained fruit, baked goods, activity books and a number of other things.

Organizers said it’s their way of giving back to seniors still living at home.

“It’s just rewarding,” Luann Baetke, transportation supervisor, said. “And, like I said, it’s just a really fun thing to do. A lot of these people just wanted you to come in and talk. They’re probably a little lonely”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria D. Aguilar Ortiz, 49, is charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk,...
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
Morgan Wallen is set to go on tour in 2023, with a stop at the Vibrant Arena in April.
Morgan Wallen to perform at the Vibrant Arena on ‘One Night At A Time World Tour’
A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes.
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
Davenport police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with robberies at two credit unions.
Man sentenced to federal prison for robbing 3 Davenport banks
Over 100 holiday inflatables at Connie Hart's house in Davenport
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport

Latest News

The Quad Cities Chamber on Thursday invited an expert to share his thoughts on the local economy.
Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers 12/1
Rejuvenate Housing, a nonprofit in the Quad Cities, is helping build homes for first-time...
Rejuvenate Housing unveils home in Midtown Davenport Thursday
Augustana College students and staff got together Thursday to watch the annual tradition of...
Augustana College lights Christmas tree Thursday