North Scott School District bus drivers deliver senior care baskets Thursday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bus drivers for the North Scott School District on Thursday came together to deliver 100 gift baskets to seniors living in the community.

The baskets contained fruit, baked goods, activity books and a number of other things.

Organizers said it’s their way of giving back to seniors still living at home.

“It’s just rewarding,” Luann Baetke, transportation supervisor, said. “And, like I said, it’s just a really fun thing to do. A lot of these people just wanted you to come in and talk. They’re probably a little lonely”

