Rejuvenate Housing unveils home in Midtown Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rejuvenate Housing is helping build homes for first-time home buyers.

On Thursday, the nonprofit unveiled its second home at 514 W. 17th St. in Davenport.

The three-bedroom, one-bath home was remodeled by Werner Investments Properties and went on sale Nov. 30 through Ruhl & Ruhl, the organization said.

The house includes all new mechanicals, a furnished kitchen, large fenced in yard and a large 2-1/2 car garage.

Organizers said they are happy to help others find stable housing.

“We know that right now we are making a difference one house at a time,” Gwen Tombergs, board president, said.

The house was donated by St. Ambrose University.

Rejuvenate Housing was the recipient of a grant from the Quad Cities Housing Cluster to promote affordable housing and income requirements will need to be met.

