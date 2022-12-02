Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAMMOND, Indiana (Gray News) - A UPS tractor-trailer crash off a bridge has partially closed the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana Friday morning.

Images from WLS show a tractor-trailer dangling with the rear of the vehicle up in the air and the cab pointed at the water, wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes. All lanes of the road were closed for a time overnight.

According to the Indiana Toll Road Twitter account, the incident is at mile marker 6.5.

The truck caught fire, WGN reported.

The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was able to escape from the crash and was taken to the hospital, WLS reported.

The truck was reportedly empty.

