Windy and milder Friday with a few evening sprinkles

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Strong, southerly winds overnight kept temperatures on the mild side this morning, which means we will have a mild day ahead. While some peeks of sunshine are possible, it will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with strong south winds 15-25 mph, gusting 30-40 mph at times. The strongest winds will come in behind a cold front, which could produce a few sprinkles or light showers this evening. Most locations will stay dry.

The cold front will move through between 8 and 10 p.m. bringing a quick drop in temperatures and blustery northwest winds sustained 15-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times. Keep this in mind if you are heading out to any outdoor events this evening.

Behind the front, cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be near 30°, with 40s returning Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, mild and windy. High: 55°. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles early, otherwise decreasing clouds. Low: 19°. Wind: NW 15-30mph, gusting to 35-45 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. HIGH: 31°

