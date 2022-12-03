Calmer weather returns for Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Winds will relax quickly this evening and skies will remain clear allowing temps to drop into the teens and 20s by early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s which is normal for this time of year. Our next system will arrive on Monday with little to no moisture to work with. Thus, look for an increase in clouds and highs in the upper 40s. After the front passes through, temps will cool off to the 30s and 40s through the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Most clear. Low: 19º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 43º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º.

