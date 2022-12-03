PV sees rise in students

According to Pleasant Valley School District numbers, the district saw a 261-student increase in the 2022-23 school year compared to the 2021-22 year.
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley School District superintendent Brian Strusz said school hallways are getting more and more crowded each year.

“What we have watched for the last, I would say 10 years, for sure, a pretty steady growth of around 100 students per year,” Strusz said. “We just completed an enrollment projection with a company for the next 20 years, and they came back and they also feel that our enrollment should be about that same steady growth of about 100 kids per year moving forward.”

“I think we are very fortunate. There are many great teachers everywhere, but we are very proud of our teachers, we have great students, a very supportive community and administrative team and school board that supports what we do every single day,” Strusz said. “I think that’s where our pride lands, and hopefully people see that and also want to be a part of that.”

To help with the rising number of students, the school district is planning to expand its junior high school and one of its elementary schools.

“The junior high will have 16 additional classrooms along with some renovations in the building and forest grove will be adding 12 more classrooms, which will allow for us to be a four-section elementary school versus a two-section elementary school,” Strusz said.

Strutz estimates the junior high project will cost approximately $10.5 million and the Forest Grove project is approximately $4 million.

“It is very exciting and always projects are fun to watch and be a part of, ”Strusz said. “We are proud of where we are, but we haven’t arrived to where we want to be. To make our Quad Cities the best, we all have to be working together and striving for the best for every kid.”

