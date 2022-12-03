Not Much Warmth, But Plenty Of Sun For Saturday

A Bit Milder Sunday
Time to bundle up! It will be sunny, breezy and colder for your Saturday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It will be a frigid start to the day, with not much warmth expected into the afternoon hours. We’ll see sunny skies and colder highs only reaching the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. A broad area of high pressure will stick with us through the rest of the weekend. Look for cool sunshine and breezy winds Sunday, with highs in the 40′s. Turning our attention to the work week, things are looking fairly quiet and uneventful at this point. Expect clouds in and out of the region, with readings starting off in the 40′s Monday, then dropping into the 30′s through the end of the week. There may be a chance for light snow by Thursday night.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cold. High: 30°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 15°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, breezy and a bit milder. High: 43°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

