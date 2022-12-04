How local small businesses navigate through the holiday season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s a huge time of year for all businesses as the holiday season gets underway.

This episode of INSI6HT will take a closer look at how local, small businesses and non-profits navigate through the busy and demanding holiday season.

It is small business that maintains a thriving Quad Cities economy. The discussion surrounds the importance of the gift-shopping season to these companies--along with what shoppers can expect, how a business creates a plan and promotions to boost sales during this time of year, and so much more.

INSI6HT thanks the following guests for participating in the roundtable discussion:

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Holiday season for QC small businesses Wrap Up
Holiday season for QC small businesses Part 5
Holiday season for QC small businesses Part 4
Holiday season for QC small businesses Part 3