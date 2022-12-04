How local small businesses navigate through the holiday season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s a huge time of year for all businesses as the holiday season gets underway.
This episode of INSI6HT will take a closer look at how local, small businesses and non-profits navigate through the busy and demanding holiday season.
It is small business that maintains a thriving Quad Cities economy. The discussion surrounds the importance of the gift-shopping season to these companies--along with what shoppers can expect, how a business creates a plan and promotions to boost sales during this time of year, and so much more.
INSI6HT thanks the following guests for participating in the roundtable discussion:
- Dr. Kit Ford, founder of Argrow’s House (non-profit with a Moline storefront)
- Beth Lagomarcino, Lagomarcino’s
- Donna Young, Isabel Bloom Studio Headquarters & Tour Center
- Amy Trimble, Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationery
