Play-by-play announcer inducted into Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For over 25 years, Brad Bennewitz has been known as the radio voice of the Galesburg Silver Streaks’ athletic program.

“Being a teacher full-time, you get to know the kids on a little different level by being around them all day,” Bennewitz said. “[I] kinda get to see their successes, and to know their personal stories and see how it all comes together, adds a little bit of joy to what we are doing.”

In 2022, Bennewitz adds a new title to his impressive resume, as he was inducted into the Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It took a really long time to really kind of embrace and understand the magnitude of it,” Bennewitz said. “Just knowing what a lot of those people have meant to Galesburg athletics, to think that my name is now a part of it too is very special.”

Bennewitz now calls games alongside Jason Wessels, and Wessels said it is an honor to share the microphone with him.

“Brad has been around forever. He is a legend in Galesburg. As a Silver Streak, you grow up listening to him,” Wessels said. “He’s prepared, he’s shown me things that I didn’t know went into a radio broadcast, and it’s been a learning lesson, but a great learning lesson.”

Being the teacher that he is, Bennewitz is quick to offer advice to young, aspiring broadcasters.

“He conveys things that happen effortlessly through a microphone, and it’s truly really remarkable,” said Samuel Satisky, a junior at Galesburg High School. “It’s really a pleasure to be able to shadow him.”

Bennewitz said he is thankful for the individuals who have helped him along the way.

“I am moved and humbled at being a Hall of Fame inductee of any kind whatsoever, and people have been tremendous, in terms of passing along congratulations and offering way more kinds words than they need to,” Bennewitz said.

Bennewitz said his advice to young broadcasters is to just go for it and take as many opportunities as they can.

