A Sunny Sunday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure continues to dominate our weather picture for your Sunday, but we will see a few changes taking place heading into next week. Look for sunny skies, with highs in the 40′s this afternoon. Expect clear skies this evening and increasing cloudiness overnight, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies to start the work week. Temperatures will remain in the 40′s. Scattered clouds will continue in and out of the region over the next several days, making for a quiet and uneventful period through much of the week. Our next system could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow by Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny skies, breezy and a bit milder. High: 43°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 24°. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.