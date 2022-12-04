A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Turning Cloudy & Cooler For The Coming Week
Sunny skies and milder weather on tap for your Sunday. Look for highs either side of the 40° mark.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure continues to dominate our weather picture for your Sunday, but we will see a few changes taking place heading into next week. Look for sunny skies, with highs in the 40′s this afternoon. Expect clear skies this evening and increasing cloudiness overnight, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies to start the work week. Temperatures will remain in the 40′s. Scattered clouds will continue in and out of the region over the next several days, making for a quiet and uneventful period through much of the week. Our next system could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow by Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny skies, breezy and a bit milder. High: 43°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 24°. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
File image of the Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train that visits the U.S. Northeast and Midwest.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus
Roman P. Knox, 28, of East Moline, was sentenced by Judge Frank Fuhr to 45 years in prison,...
East Moline man pleads guilty to fatally shooting grandfather in 2017
Police said a woman was killed at a post office in Houston when a driver slammed into the...
Police: SUV crashes into post office, killing customer
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Calmer weather returns for Sunday
Sunny Sunday
Sunny Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Not Much Warmth, But Plenty Of Sun For Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy and colder into Saturday