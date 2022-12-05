12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

