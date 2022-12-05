Alzheimer’s helpline serves as resource over the holidays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With families being reunited over the holidays, you may notice a relative with cognitive changes since the last time you saw him or her. The Alzheimer’s Association wants to remind you that is offers a 24/7 Helpline for those who have may have concerns and are looking for answers.

The number to call is: 1-800-272-3900

The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is a free service offering a wide-range of services and support, including:

● Specialists and clinicians who offer confidential support and information, crisis assistance and emotional support.

● Referrals to local resources and programs through Alzheimer’s Association local chapters across the country.

● Translation services in more than 200 languages for patients, caregivers, families and the public.

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 66,000 in Iowa. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends are serving as caregivers.

For more information on Alzheimer’s go to alz.org/iowa

