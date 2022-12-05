BankOrion breaks ground for new facility in Cambridge, Illinois

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - BankORION announced the construction of a new Cambridge bank facility at 112 South West Street. During a groundbreaking ceremony on on Dec.1, 2022, city officials, residents, and bank executives gathered at the site.

“Our Strategic Initiative to modernize our branch facilities will enable us to not only better serve the needs of our customers, but will also help us better serve the communities where we have planted our roots,” said BankOrion President/CEO Matthew P. Bollinger.

During construction, the current Cambridge branch, located at 201 North Prospect Street, will still operate as a full-service branch with ATM and Drive-Up capabilities.

Headquartered in Orion, Illinois BankORION has seven locations including Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo and Annawan, Illinois as well as Bettendorf, Iowa.

