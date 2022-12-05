Blain’s Farm & Fleet Davenport celebrates 50 years

(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Davenport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, opening in March 1972.

This Davenport store has long-time team members such as Sally Bueker and Todd Williems. Sally has been a part of the Davenport family for 48 years, and Todd has been for 25 years.

According to a news release, “I honestly love getting up every morning to go to work and be surrounded by great people, both customers and team members. Every day is new and different, but the community and dedication have remained the same over all these years,” says Willems. “Especially now, given the current market conditions, I am so proud that our regular customers can trust Blain’s Farm & Fleet for the very best high-quality products at the fairest prices. Many people depend on us each week for their pet and livestock supplies, auto parts and tires, and winter workwear like Carhartt. And our customers love our Blain’s Farm & Fleet bulk nuts, chocolate, and snacks --there’s no better value around the holidays.”

The Davenport store is proud to be a part of the community and a supporter of local schools, 4-H clubs, FFA, the American Heart Association, and many more amazing organizations. Each Holiday season, Blain’s Farm & Fleet asks customers to donate toys for its Kids Helping Kids program. This program creates partnerships with local organizations that distribute toys to families in need during the holiday season. Blain’s Farm & Fleet matches these donations up to $200,000 across all 44 states, according to a news release.

