Davenport’s Skybridge to reopen Dec. 12

Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said.
Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said.

The move comes following the rehabilitation of the north tower and the removal of the lower pedestrian walkway.

According to officials, the restoration project was needed to “keep this amenity and its spectacular views of the Mississippi River around for years to come.”

The bridge also will be fitted with new signage, officials said.

