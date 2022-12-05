DCI: Person shot by Mount Pleasant officer during domestic disturbance call

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and a Mount Pleasant police officer has been placed on leave following a shooting Saturday night, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant officers and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street where a man reported he was being held at gunpoint, DCI said.

Officers encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window; he was able to get out of the house safely through a window.

A person in the home brandished a weapon while officers attempted to make contact with them, according to DCI. An officer fired their weapon, causing a wound to the person’s right arm, according to DCI.

No officers were injured during the encounter. Per protocol, the officer has been placed on critical incident leave, pending the investigation.

DCI is investigating the shooting. As of Monday morning, the names of the person shot and the officer have not been released.

No other information was released.

