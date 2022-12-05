Galesburg City Council to consider former junior high for new community center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on the selection of the former Churchill Junior High as the location of the proposed community center.

The development of a community center has been discussed by the City Council for some time, city officials said Monday.

According to officials:

In June 2013, the City Council voted in favor of selling the Community Center, then located at 150 E. Simmons St., for the creation of Iron Spike restaurant. An agreement was entered into in April 2015 for community center services to be provided by the Boys and Girls Club at the Carver Center. A fire in 2016 destroyed the Carver Center.

At the Nov. 2, 2021, City Council work session, a memo was provided and discussed by the City Council regarding estimated operating expenses and possible uses of the former Churchill building as a potential community center. On Nov. 15, 2021, the City Council voted in favor of hiring Farnsworth Group to provide a code study of the former Churchill Junior High building and determine estimates of costs for bringing the building into compliance with all building codes.

On Nov. 29, 2021, the Galesburg City Council toured the Churchill building to get a general sense of its layout, space, and condition.

At a March 21 meeting, the City Council voted in favor of directing the city administration to acquire the Churchill property.

On May 2, the City Council voted in favor of an intergovernmental agreement with Galesburg Community School District 205 to acquire Churchill Junior High at no cost. Since then, the City Council approved an agreement with Farnsworth Group for the evaluation of alternative locations and options for the community center, according to officials.

