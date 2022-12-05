Iowa Dept. of Transportation selling surplus office furniture

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - If you need affordable office furniture, you and find some bargains at the Iowa Department of Transportation main complex in Ames, Iowa. The department is selling surplus office furniture on Dec. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day.

Items for sale include file cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items. Each piece sells for $20 (tax included) using cash, check, or money order. No credit cards will be accepted. Items will be sold on a first come-first served basis and must be removed at the time of purchase.

The IDOT main complex is located at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. See a map of the sale location.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.