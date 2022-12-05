Iowa reports first flu deaths of the 2022-23 season

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa reported its first influenza-related deaths of the 2022-23 flu season Friday. Two elderly people over the age of 80 were from northern Iowa. They also both had underlying health conditions. The current flu season began on October 3, 2022.

Health officials say Influenza strains, along with other respiratory viruses, are circulating around the state. The most recent flu report shows the a moderately high level of activity. Iowa hospitals are also reporting high patient admission rates.

To help prevent the flu from spreading, it is recommended you get vaccinated. There are also other ways to help keep you and your family safe during respiratory virus season including washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, cover coughs with a tissue or a shirt sleeve and avoid social gatherings if you or your children are ill.

Also, you should keep children home from daycare or school is they have a fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, or sore throat, and until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medications to reduce fever.

Children ages 6 months and older can be vaccinated against influenza.

