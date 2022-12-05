More clouds than sun this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures tonight will be fairly seasonable with lows dropping to the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. The wind will be fairly light out of the north 5-10 mph. A weak system moving through Tuesday could bring a few sprinkles or a brief light rain shower, especially in the southern half of the TV6 viewing area. High temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a dry day with temperatures in the middle 40s. Our next storm system will bring rain to the area later Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday. There is the potential for a switchover to all snow which could provide some light accumulation. However, it is unclear how much cold air will be present, and there are some questions on the track of the storm.



TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 29º. Winds: N 5-10mph.

TOMORROW: Most cloudy. Few sprinkles or a brief light rain shower. High: 45º Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 28º.

