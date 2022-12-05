North Scott Community YMCA officially opens to the public

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott Community YMCA officially opened to the public Monday morning.

The newest facility had its grand opening at 4:30 a.m.

It comes after years of work including a bond referendum and funding to build it with help from the City of Eldridge and the North Scott School District. The state-of-the-art healthy living center includes a competition pool for North Scott High School, a family leisure pool, a gymnasium, locker rooms, an indoor track, cardio, and weight rooms, a sauna, and a whirlpool. The new building will also allow North Scott High School to create its own swimming team.

Both the YMCA’s Chief Operating Officer and the Executive Director joined Quad Cities Today to discuss the new YMCA.

