Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.

It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets.

Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.

Others were in the home at the time of the standoff, he said.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

