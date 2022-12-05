Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets.
Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
Others were in the home at the time of the standoff, he said.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.