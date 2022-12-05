Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Scott County Court records show Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on...
Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot
One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia unleashes missiles, but Ukraine says most shot down
On Friday, KWQC-TV6 and the U.S. Marine Corps held its annual Toys for Tots Drive at the station.
KWQC’s annual Toys for Tots drive held Friday
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC