Warmer start to the week

There will be some chances for rain, and maybe some snow
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A quick moving system will bring snow to areas just north of highway 20 and plenty of clouds for the QCA today. Highs will reach the mid 40s before winds shift to the NW late this afternoon.  Another small system will roll through on Tuesday which will keep the clouds in our area as well as a chance for a few sprinkles late in the afternoon.  The active weather pattern will continue this week and by Thursday we will have a decent chance for rain and or snow.  The track of the system will determine what type of precip we can expect so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Most cloudy.  Low: 28º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 42º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Milder than average, this week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Sunny Sunday Ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Calmer weather returns for Sunday
Sunny Sunday
Sunny Sunday