Warmer start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A quick moving system will bring snow to areas just north of highway 20 and plenty of clouds for the QCA today. Highs will reach the mid 40s before winds shift to the NW late this afternoon. Another small system will roll through on Tuesday which will keep the clouds in our area as well as a chance for a few sprinkles late in the afternoon. The active weather pattern will continue this week and by Thursday we will have a decent chance for rain and or snow. The track of the system will determine what type of precip we can expect so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Most cloudy. Low: 28º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 42º.

