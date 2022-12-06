15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury.

At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital. Her condition was unknown Tuesday, but police said she is stable.

No arrests have been made no other injuries have been reported, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

