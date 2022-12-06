2 men arrested after deputies say they trespassed in East Galesburg

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two East Galesburg men were arrested after deputies say they trespassed Monday.

Knox County deputies responded Monday to the 100 block of Springer Street in East Galesburg for a report of a burglary in progress complaint, according to a media release.

Deputies said after the investigation deputies found two men, identified as Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40.

According to deputies, Thompson was found with a handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphilia.

Thompson was charged with unlawful use of weapons, criminal trespass to land, felon in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphilia and violation of the FOID card Act.

Helm was charged with criminal trespass to land.

Thompson and Helm were taken to the Knox County Jail, deputies said.

