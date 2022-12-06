Ballet Quad Cities partners with Stompbox for fundraising beer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Claire Cordano, Ballet Quad Cities, discusses the latest with the troupe, the Nutcracker production set for Dec. 10 and 11 at the Adler, and how craft beer fans can support them by enjoying a local holiday beer offering.

For every pint of Nutcracker Brown Ale that Stompbox Brewing sells, one dollar is given to help support Ballet Quad Cities.

Ballet Quad Cities is located at 613 17th Street in Rock Island. For more information, call 309-786-3779. Stompbox Brewing is located at 210 East River Drive, Davenport. The phone number is 563-424-1237.

The 2022 Ballet QC Nutcracker production hits the Adler Theatre stage Dec. 10-11. (none)

