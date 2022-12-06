Ballet Quad Cities partners with Stompbox for fundraising beer

The Nutcracker set for three shows at the Adler Theatre Dec. 10-11
Ballet Quad Cities partners with Stompbox for furndraising beer
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Claire Cordano, Ballet Quad Cities, discusses the latest with the troupe, the Nutcracker production set for Dec. 10 and 11 at the Adler, and how craft beer fans can support them by enjoying a local holiday beer offering.

For every pint of Nutcracker Brown Ale that Stompbox Brewing sells, one dollar is given to help support Ballet Quad Cities.

Ballet Quad Cities is located at 613 17th Street in Rock Island. For more information, call 309-786-3779. Stompbox Brewing is located at 210 East River Drive, Davenport. The phone number is 563-424-1237.

The 2022 Ballet QC Nutcracker production hits the Adler Theatre stage Dec. 10-11.
The 2022 Ballet QC Nutcracker production hits the Adler Theatre stage Dec. 10-11.(none)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating following the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a...
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say

Latest News

One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
A Muscatine woman was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison in connection with a...
Muscatine woman sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes
A boy is facing charges after police say he made threats toward students in the Knoxville...
Boy charged with making threats toward Knoxville School District students
The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to...
Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County
Thompson (left) was charged with unlawful use of weapons, criminal trespass to land, felon in...
2 men arrested after deputies say they trespassed in East Galesburg