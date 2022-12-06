Boy charged with making threats toward Knoxville School District students

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A boy is facing charges after police say he made threats toward students in the Knoxville School District.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Monday received a complaint about harassment and threats made to a school, according to deputies.

Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District, deputies said.

The boy was charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.

He was taken to the Knox County Mary Davis Home, a juvenile detention center, deputies said.

