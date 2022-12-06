‘A Christmas Story’ musical to entertain holiday audiences through Dec. 11

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A Christmas movie that has become an annual must-see for many families was turned into a Broadway stage production and it will be featured at Moline’s The Spotlight Theatre from Dec. 2-11.

“A Christmas Story” (set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana), is a musical that follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

Kevin Maynard and Liam Knobloch (who portrays “Ralphie”) discuss about the excitement surrounding the production. A link to purchase tickets is here.

For more information, visit The Spotlight Theatre website at https://www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com/ or call 309-912-7647.

The theater location is 1800 7th Avenue, Moline.

