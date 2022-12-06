‘A Christmas Story’ musical to entertain holiday audiences through Dec. 11

The Spotlight Theatre brings the Broadway production based on the movie to the Quad Cities
'A Christmas Story' musical at The Spotlight Theatre
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A Christmas movie that has become an annual must-see for many families was turned into a Broadway stage production and it will be featured at Moline’s The Spotlight Theatre from Dec. 2-11.

“A Christmas Story” (set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana), is a musical that follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

Kevin Maynard and Liam Knobloch (who portrays “Ralphie”) discuss about the excitement surrounding the production. A link to purchase tickets is here.

For more information, visit The Spotlight Theatre website at https://www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com/ or call 309-912-7647.

The theater location is 1800 7th Avenue, Moline.

