City of Moline holds public input meeting for proposed ADUs ordinance

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline held a public input meeting Monday, giving residents a chance to ask questions and comment on a proposed accessory dwelling unit ordinance.

The City council is considering ADUs -- also known as cottage homes -- as an alternative housing option for older Moline homeowners who want to live close to family.

Supporters of the units say other cities have successfully done this, while those against it are concerned about the possibility of rising taxes.

“The Chicago-land area has adopted this, not specifically Chicago, but the suburbs around it and this has helped them succeed in housing,” said Susana Aguilar, Co-chair of Floreciente Association. “So why do we need to be ten years behind them, because ten years from now we still are going to be dealing with the same issues.”

“What usually happens, when someone’s property escalates in value because you got two liveable units, on one plot, everybody else’s taxes go up too,” said Jerry Primm, Moline land owner.

The plan commission plans to hold a public meeting on the ordinance Friday at 4 p.m. at Moline City Hall.

