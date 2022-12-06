Galena police find loaded guns, ammunition in car near tree-lighting ceremony

GALENA, Ill.(KWQC) - Galena police are still investigating an incident involving a car found with weapons during a Christmas tree-lighting event last month. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, on Nov. 26 around 7 p.m., police were called to the tree-lighting on Commerce St. after getting a report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the parked vehicle a short distance away and noticed a handgun in the front seat.

A shot time later, officers observed a male and a female walking toward the vehicle and they were detained. During search of the vehicle, officers found the handgun that was seen earlier, plus, an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle, and an AK-47 pistol along with 900 rounds of ammunition. Police say all the firearms were loaded. Police also found a black ski mask and first aid in the car.

Police arrested Samuel Stoddard of Platteville, Wisconsin on two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and was released the following day.

The incident is still under investigation but police say more charges are likely. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.