Galesburg City Council picks old junior high for new community center

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - In a split, four to three vote, the Galesburg City Council picked a site for a new community center, an old junior high school.

Back in 2013, the city sold the former community center to Iron Spike Brewery at 150 E. Simmons St. Then, the Carver Center, a community space ran in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club, was lost in a fire in 2016

On Monday, the city council chose George Churchill Junior High School to hold the proposed replacement.

Mayor Peter Schwartzman hopes a new center will allow the youth in the city to have a place just to be themselves.

“We have tremendous potential in this community. We have tremendous wisdom,” Schwarzman said “Bringing those people together, they can have an opportunity to share that wisdom with each other, and have an opportunity to interact and learn ... That’s what we want.”

The Galesburg Community School District closed Churchill JHS as part of its facilities plan in 2019. In May of this year, the city acquired the building at no cost.

Now, with a site picked, the city will look into how to fund the project and which amenities the center will provide. Some proposed uses include community rooms, e-sports spaces and a gym.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dwight White said he’d like to see more space for kids in the community who don’t want to be athletes.

“There are some kids that want to use and want to learn to use their hands, but we need some place for them to do that,” White said. “We have some kids that maybe — we don’t really have a chess club or a place to play that.”

The total projected cost for converting the Churchill site is $7.3 million. It falls in the middle of the five proposed locations.

Schwartzman said the city council felt the investment is necessary for the future.

“What we need today, we want to grow, we want to build something that has potential for growth,” Schwarzman said. “We want to grow this community.”

Also on Monday’s agenda, the first reading on a .25% increase in sales tax. The goal is to use the earned revenue for infrastructure improvements and to fund parts of the new community center. The final vote for the increase is at the next city council meeting on Dec. 19.

