Geneseo Christmas Walk set for Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk is celebrating a “Victorian Walk Throwback” with the usual food, fun, and festivities on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all over the village.

Zach Sullivan informs viewers about the tradition surrounding the Geneseo Christmas Walk--which is a kaleidoscope of holiday offerings including a Jingle Run, live music, shopping, ice sculptures, living windows, trolley rides a lighted parade, and so much more.

As visitors and residents travel through this year’s “Geneseo Walk Throwback,” they will have a choice to stop at any one of several Geneseo churches to share a meal and conversation.

The popular Lighted Christmas Parade will kick off the evening at 5 p.m. at North State Street with lighted themed floats from local businesses, organizations and individuals. Following the parade, the annual tree lighting at the intersection of State and Second Street (where Santa will lead the countdown to flipping the lights).

For more information about the event and to see a schedule, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1064950494430973.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.