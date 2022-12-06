Holiday meals and entertaining made easy with Hy-Vee

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -All homemade food and treats during the holiday season is great--when you have the skills or time to do it. But if you can’t, Hy-Vee can make it so much easier whether you want complete feasts or just touches of delectable items to fill out a buffet table.

HyVee can assist with all types of holiday celebrations shared with friends, family, and co-workers. Make this season more memorable with meals, appetizers, wine, lavish desserts, and gift ideas. Additionally, each Saturday leading up to Christmas features special tastings and inspiring events at local stores.

Chef Laken Ealy from Hy-Vee demos what Hy-Vee has to offer in the first segment. In the second interview, Enrique Rosas, Hy-Vee Moline, highlights some of the customizable gift baskets and more.

