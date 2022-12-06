Holiday show ‘Plaid Tidings’ on stage at Timber Lake through Dec. 11

Plaid Tidings at Timber Lake Playhouse
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse is ready to celebrate the season by unwrapping a very special mainstage show called Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings from Dec. 1-11.

Darren Mangler, Production Manager, and Lee Adami, show director, discuss the holiday season production while some of the cast members perform. The story finds the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages.

Get tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=129953 or call for more information at 815-244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating following the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a...
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say

Latest News

A Christmas Story at Spotlight Theatre, Moline, IL
‘A Christmas Story’ musical to entertain holiday audiences through Dec. 11
A Christmas Story at Spotlight Theatre, Moline, IL
'A Christmas Story' musical at The Spotlight Theatre
Plaid Tidings performers
Plaid Tidings at Timber Lake Playhouse
Eclectic Market and BABS Ball
Skylark to host Eclectic Market and BABS Ball this weekend