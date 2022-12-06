Holiday show ‘Plaid Tidings’ on stage at Timber Lake through Dec. 11

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse is ready to celebrate the season by unwrapping a very special mainstage show called Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings from Dec. 1-11.

Darren Mangler, Production Manager, and Lee Adami, show director, discuss the holiday season production while some of the cast members perform. The story finds the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages.

Get tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=129953 or call for more information at 815-244-2035.

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL.

