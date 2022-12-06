Lagomarcino’s offers the finest chocolates and treats for holiday gatherings and gifts

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -114 years ago, the Lagomarcino family opened a soda fountain and chocolate shop in downtown Moline that continues to this very day.

Katie Lagomarcino Hylton reminds the Quad Cities just how special the Lagomarcino’s shops are to the community--especially when you want to gift the best in fine chocolates and other treats during the Christmas holiday season.

Not only are the classic chocolates and candies delicious, the varieties are beautifully designed and presented in lovely (or cute) packaging and containers.

Besides the soda fountain & deli storefront locations, Lago’s has recently developed a vibrant online business. Visit the website to see all the delectable treats available.

Lagomarcino’s is located at 1422 5th Avenue, Moline and 2132 East 11th Street, Davenport. Call the Moline store at 309-764-1814 or 563-324-6137 for Davenport.

