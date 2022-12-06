Long range facility plans on docket for Davenport Community Schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is looking at their long term facility plans again tonight as the vote looms as to whether or not they will close three elementary schools in the district.

Monday night was the final time the board would hear the proposal before they vote on December 12. No plans have been finalized yet.

The long range facility plan that has been proposed to the board would close three elementary schools --Buchanan, Washington, and Monroe.

TJ Schneckloth, the Superintendent for Davenport Community Schools says there isn’t a right decision to make.

“There’s no good decision,” Schneckloth said. “So if we choose not to do building a than we’re doing build, then then we move on to building C, B, C, and D. And so the decision has to be made in order to improve operational efficiencies and make sure our funds are going we’re utilizing our funds in the best way for students.”

One board member, Karen Gordon, mentioned the proposed plan isn’t as concrete as it’s made out to be.

“The consideration for Buchanan on the other hand I don’t feel are as concrete and solid reasoning behind them,” Gordon said. “This seems more like it doesn’t say anything specifically that it needs to be on the chopping block right now.”

The proposed plan would redraw the boundary lines to accommodate the closings of the schools. However, that doesn’t come without it’s challenges, says board President Daniel Gosa.

“A lot of our buildings go above and beyond trying to make sure the kiddos make it to school, if they miss a bus or things like that,” Gosa said. “I know we’re very adamant on the statewide mandate is like two miles for walking. And we only are a mile and a half. And I know they’re really looking at busing, I know they’ve been going over it quite a bit and spending a lot of time on that, as well as with the boundaries and things to make sure we have the least amount of impact to the kiddos in the classroom.”

The other part of the proposal is moving sixth graders back to the middle school level in the 2024-25 school year to make room for preschool in the elementary schools. Board member Kent Paustian says he thinks it should happen next year.

“I still feel that 6th grade should be moved by 2023,” Paustian said. “By delaying that another year, we’re delaying getting preschool in our elementary school. If we’re going to improve our early literacy, a big first step is going to be having preschool in our elementary so why do we want to delay that a whole another year?”

The idea of splitting the vote up into two parts was brought up during the meeting. Meaning two separate votes would take place: one for the closing of the schools and one for when the sixth graders are moved.

The discussion was tabled around 8 p.m. with the vote coming next Monday, December 12.

If the proposal is voted down, tweaks will be made to the plan and a new vote will happen following a presentation of the those changes.

If approved, the changes would go into effect as soon as the 2023-24 school year.

