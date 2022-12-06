Mostly cloudy today/Thursday brings rain and may be some snow late

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will continue to set up through the midwest this week.  We will have the chance for a few showers this afternoon, but rainfall amounts will be less than tenth of an inch.  Wednesday will be our dry for the rest of the week with highs in the mid 40s.  All eyes then turn to Thursday as widespread rain rolls into the area.  This will be our first soaking rain event in a while, however Thursday night into Friday is where there are some questions.  It appears some snow may mix in with areas north of I-80 favored for some accumulations that could impact the Friday morning commute.  The track of the system will dictate what type of precip we will get so stay tuned for more updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few PM showers. High: 43º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Most cloudy.  Low: 29º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 47º.

