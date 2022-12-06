Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More clouds than sun expected once again today with just a slight chance of flurries or a few sprinkles. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s with a light wind out of the northeast.

Clouds clear out tonight and with the light wind, there may be patchy fog that develops toward morning. Otherwise there could be some low clouds to start the day Wednesday, with some sunshine expected into the afternoon hours.

All eyes then turn to Thursday as widespread rain rolls into the area. At this time, it looks like the system will bring rain into the area starting by early afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Near and north of Highway 20 there may be a wintry mix before precipitation ends by midday Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or a spotty shower. High: 44º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 29º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 47º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.