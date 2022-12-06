Muscatine woman sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking case.

Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, will serve five years of supervised release once she completes her prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

She pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to federal prosecutors, between November 2020 and January 2021, Stroughmatt had received and trafficked at least six pounds of methamphetamine from co-defendant Thomas Iverson, 52, of Minnesota.

In April 2021, Stroughmatt trafficked nearly three pounds of methamphetamine from a source in Cedar Rapids. In September and December 2021, law enforcement conducted two controlled buys of methamphetamine from Stroughmatt at her home, prosecutors said.

After the second controlled buy, police searched her home and found evidence of drug trafficking.

Iverson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4.

