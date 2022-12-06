Polar Express pajama parties at the Putnam to be held Dec. 15-18

Polar Express Pajama Parties at The Putnam
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us.

Leslie Kilpsch informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities. The museum also offers at-home Polar Express pajama party bundles (see embedded Facebook post below).

The Polar Express Pajama Party opportunities and ticket purchases can be found here. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $14 for children.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
Davenport police are investigating following the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged

Latest News

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Hy-Vee holiday charcuterie
Holiday meals and entertaining made easy with Hy-Vee
Lagomarcino's
Lagomarcino’s offers the finest chocolates and treats for holiday gatherings and gifts
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport