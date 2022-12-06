St. Ambrose honors life of Patrick Torrey before men’s basketball game; Bees beat Calumet 76-64
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A little more than two weeks after the tragic passing of St. Ambrose basketball player Patrick Torrey, the team returned to Lee Lohman Arena for its first home game since Patrick’s passing. A prayer and moment of silence took place before the game. St. Ambrose beat Calumet 76-64.
