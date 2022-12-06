What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chances of a white Christmas any given year is higher the farther north you live in the TV6 viewing area (make sense, right?).

To be classified and go in the record books as a “white Christmas” there must be at least one inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Here in the Quad Cities, it has been nearly five years since we have had at least and inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning (in 2017 there was 2″ on the ground).

White Christmas History since 1991
White Christmas History since 1991

Since 1991, only 11 Christmas mornings have had at least one inch of snow on the ground.

The most snow on the ground in the last 31 years was back in 2000 with 11″.

Historically speaking, the Quad Cities has about a 37% chance of seeing a white Christmas each year.

The probability is a little higher in northern portions of the TV6 viewing area and a little lower to the south.

What are the chances this year? It’s too early to tell at this point. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest First Alert Forecast as we get closer to the holiday to see if any dreams of a white Christmas will come true.

This Week in Weather History: Dec. 1, 2018 tornado outbreak
